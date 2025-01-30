DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi insisted Wednesday that his troops were mounting a "vigorous" military response as Rwanda-backed fighters advanced in the east of the country.

The weeks-long march of the M23 armed group, which has captured vast swathes of eastern DRC including most of the key city of Goma, has prompted calls for crisis talks and warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis.

DRC's mineral-rich east has been wracked by decades of conflict involving scores of armed groups that can be partly traced back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

In his first remarks since the latest crisis began, Tshisekedi said a "vigorous and coordinated response against these terrorists and their sponsors is underway".

International 'inaction'

He also condemned the "inaction" of the international community in the face of an "unprecedented worsening of the security situation".

"Your silence and inaction... are an affront" to the DRC, he said in the televised address late Wednesday, adding that the advance of Rwanda-backed fighters could lead "straight to an escalation" in the broader Great Lakes region.

Earlier Wednesday, the Rwanda-backed fighters advanced on a new front, local sources told AFP, seizing two districts in South Kivu after mostly routing the Congolese army from North Kivu's provincial capital.

The Congolese army had yet to make a statement about the M23's fresh advances.

Goma stabilises

After days of intense clashes that left more than 100 dead and nearly 1,000 wounded, according to an AFP tally from overflowing hospitals, calm returned to Goma on Wednesday as residents started venturing from their homes.

"Today we are not afraid," Goma resident Jean de Dieu told AFP by telephone from the city of one million people wedged between Lake Kivu and the Rwandan border.

"There is hunger in Goma. We have to go get water from the lake and we have no medicine," said another resident, Kahindo Sifa.

Despite international pressure to end the crisis, Tshisekedi declined to attend crisis talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Wednesday.

At a videoconference summit of the East African Community, the regional bloc's heads of state "called for peaceful settlement of the conflicts", it said in a statement.

'Engage M23'

It "strongly urged the government of the DRC to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 and other armed groups that have grievances".

Angola, which mediated a failed attempt at talks last month before the M23 launched its offensive, called for the Congolese and Rwandan leaders to meet urgently in Luanda.

Tshisekedi arrived there on Wednesday for talks about next steps, a statement from the Angolan presidency said.

M23 fighters and Rwandan troops entered Goma on Sunday, seizing the city's airport and other sites of the key mineral trading hub.

New front

On Wednesday, the fighters faced no resistance as they took the areas of Kiniezire and Mukwidja in neighbouring South Kivu, a local civil society leader and residents said.

The latest fighting has heightened an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, causing food and water shortages and forcing half a million people from their homes this month, according to the United Nations.

DRC is rich in gold and other minerals such as cobalt, coltan, tantalum and tin used in batteries and electronics worldwide.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of waging the offensive to profit from the region's mineral wealth - a claim backed by UN experts who say Kigali has thousands of troops in its neighbour and "de facto control" over the M23.

Rwanda has denied the accusations.

Kagame has never admitted military involvement, saying Rwanda's aim is to destroy a DRC-based armed group, the FDLR, created by former Hutu leaders who massacred Tutsis during the genocide.

