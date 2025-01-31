Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya faces a critical crossroads in his career when he steps into the Octagon to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 1st.

The former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion’s fight against Imavov is a non-title fight, meaning no belts are at stake, but Adesanya needs to prove he remains a top contender, especially after suffering two back-to-back losses against Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

“Two losses back to back, that’s history; I’ve never had it happen before,” Adesanya said at a press briefing ahead of his clash in Riyadh. “I had to do some soul searching.”

A loss to Imavov from France would not only extend his losing streak but could also significantly diminish his chances of reclaiming the middleweight championship.

'Blank canvas'

“Each fight is different; each fight is a blank canvas,” Adesanya said. “A new opportunity to show how great I am, to create highlights, to create memories. And this fight, I’m just looking at it as a chance to show off.”

Imavov, riding a three-fight win streak with impressive victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen, is a rising star in the middleweight division. A win over Adesanya would propel him into title contention and cement his status as a top contender.

However, it's worth noting that Adesanya has shown resilience in the past, bouncing back from losses to regain his title.

Between April 2019 and April 2023, Adesanya won eight title fights, capped off with a career-defining moment when he stopped long-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira to capture the 185-pound title for the second time.

Resilience

This fight will be a true test of Adesanya's resilience, adaptability, and ability to bounce back from adversity.

He will need to be at his absolute best to overcome Imavov's aggressive style and reclaim his place among the elite of the middleweight division.

A victory for Adesanya would not only halt his losing streak but also re-establish him as a top contender and reignite his pursuit of the middleweight title.

“I’m very content with where I am in my journey, as a human being and as an athlete. My love for the game has changed for the better, especially now that I’m 35 and understanding how the tides shift,” Adesanya said.

The stakes are high for both fighters, making this a must-watch matchup for MMA fans worldwide.

