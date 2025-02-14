SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Ndiaye out for weeks in injury blow to Everton
Iliman Ndiaye is Everton's leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season.
Senegal's Ndiaye out for weeks in injury blow to Everton
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in the match against Liverpool. / Photo: Reuters
February 14, 2025

Everton's attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye will be sidelined for at least a few weeks after sustaining a medial ligament injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The 24-year-old Senegal international limped off in tears after picking up the injury during the first half of the Merseyside derby against Premier League leaders Liverpool, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Ndiaye, who is Everton's leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season having netted six times, hurt his knee after accidentally hitting the ground with his foot while trying to kick the ball.

"He's got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great. Not sure how long it'll be – it will certainly be a few weeks," Moyes told reporters.

Everton, who are 15th in the league with 27 points from 24 matches, visit 12th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us