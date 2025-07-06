A goalkeeper died after collapsing on the pitch during a league football match in Malaysia, state media reported Sunday.

Firos Mohamed, a former goalkeeper for Malaysia's Penang Football Club, died after collapsing during a match for the Dr Zambry Abd Kadir Cup at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium late Saturday, Bernama news agency reported.

Authorities confirmed that Firos died from a heart attack. He was immediately transported to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Penang FC also confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

Several videos went viral showing Firos, 53, collapsing while playing against Kedah Football Club.

The tournament featured legends from four states -- Perak, Penang, Perlis and Kedah.

Firos left a lasting legacy in the 1990s as an outstanding goalkeeper at Penang and the national level.