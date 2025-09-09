"Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy, very great guy, blessed guy, he comes from a decent family. One thing (that) I will advise you Temi is, you have to succumb to the whims of your husband, okay? He is your husband, he is your boss. There is no more 'daddy, oh', don't call me, oh. So, one thing I like about both of them, and I have observed is, you are truly in love with each other, truly, truly in love with each other,’’ Otedola said.

"Temi is an entrepreneur, Tosin is an entrepreneur. So, you match each other. This is (a match) made in heaven. For Tosin, you are going places. I have seen the entrepreneurial skills in you,’’ he added.

Dangote ‘very delighted’

And a more direct fatherly advice followed: "Continue to love Temi. When you have issues, problems… just keep it within yourselves. Never call any friend (and say) 'I have this problem', just keep it within your walls, and God will bless you and bless your marriage."

For his part, billionaire Aliko Dangote said he wished the newlyweds a happy marriage, and that he was pleasantly surprised to learn Mr Eazi has business interests in 18 African countries.

"I am really, really very delighted today. I know that Femi is the happiest person today on earth for really seeing Temi being married to Tosin. And I think Tosin, our daughter is very, very lucky to have somebody like you; very calm. In fact, I do not know of any musician who is an entrepreneur, very calm, loyal like you. So, we thank God for you," Dangote said.

Mr Eazi's business interests span the entertainment and financial investment sectors.

He and Temi met in London in January 2017 at an event where Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy, was performing.

And, as they say, the rest is history, including an engagement in April 2022, and now three weddings.