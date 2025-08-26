The familiar hum-and-click of a sewing machine invites you into a small tailoring shop within a cluster of buildings standing cheek by jowl in Umoja 2 Estate, east of Nairobi's central business district.

Behind it sits Charles Kibe Mwangi, his fingers moving with practised precision across a swathe of fabric. His hands are guided not by sight but by 34 years of muscle memory and an unconventional tool – a simple broomstick tucked behind his left ear.

"I have done this work for 34 years now; this is the only thing I know how to do best," Mwangi tells TRT Afrika.

His walking stick rests nearby, a constant companion that guides him through a world that gradually slipped into darkness for him just over a decade ago.

When Mwangi was first told that he wouldn't recover his sight, he faced a choice that would define his future.

The first thought would have been that his career as a tailor had ended. Instead, he found a way to keep his spirits up and his craft alive.

New paths emerge

The turning point in Mwangi's life was engineered by the unlikeliest of things: the humble broomstick that sits behind his ear.

After losing his vision completely, Mwangi couldn't even thread the needle on his sewing machine. Suddenly, a task that had been second nature to him seemed impossible.

"It's this broomstick here that changed everything for me," he says, gently reaching up to take it down from behind his left ear. "It's what starts my sewing, and thanks to it I keep going."

That simple tool became more than just a threading aid.

Holding it and feeling its familiar shape and weight gave him the courage to believe he could find a way forward. Other innovations followed.

To continue measuring fabric accurately, Mwangi adapted his tape measure by adding Braille-like markings, transforming it into something his fingertips could read.

"Tailoring is all about perfect measurements," he explains, confidence radiating through his smile. "If someone says their trouser length is 12 inches, it has to be exactly 12. I have perfected this over the years, and any clothes I make always fit just right."