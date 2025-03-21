By Maram Mahdi

A number of United Nations agencies have documented the immense toll that the war has had on the education system in Sudan.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023, approximately 19 million children are out of school in Sudan.

The impacts have been disastrous both from a structural and individual perspective with 90% of school-age children having no access to formal education.

Problem statement

The trifecta of the conflict, chronic underdevelopment of the education system and infrastructure and a lack of prioritisation of schooling and vocational programmes, particularly for girls, will continue to impact Sudan’s prospects for peace and stability.

In 2023, Sudan’s population stood at 43 million with approximately 40% under the age of 15.

Sudan’s population is expected to rise to 75 million by 2043 with 33% (approximately 25 million) under the age of 15.

The combined effects of education and demographics, noting the current deteriorations, will have detrimental impacts on Sudan’s future.

An increasing working-age population faced with decreased access and deteriorating standards and quality of education will likely lead to a ticking time bomb unless significant interventions are made in the short to medium term.

Consequences of the war

Sudan’s education system has been in peril even prior to the start of the war.

Multiple disruptions and protests led to the closure of schools and tertiary institutions for months at a time. It’s estimated that over 3.6 million children (ages 5-13) were out of school between 2020/2021.

The lack of adequate funding and resources towards infrastructure, curricula development and teachers salaries were also challenges that impacted the quality of the education system in the country.

This is because, on average, Sudan spent 9% of its national budget on education in comparison to other countries in sub-Saharan Africa where the domestic expenditure for education is around 17%.

In the current war period, with facilities partially or completely destroyed and children and teachers displaced, the impacts have been severe with many schools across the country turned to shelters.

There are few safe learning environments making it very difficult for local and state authorities to resume educational activities both in urban and rural areas.

While national de facto authorities have attempted to roll out alternative means of educational activities including online testing to ensure the completion of exams, these methods fail to take into account the vast discrepancies in wealth further impacting and creating limitations around student’s access to internet and hardware.

In addition, where the infrastructure to ensure internet connectivity has completely collapsed, satellite services like Starlink have emerged as an option with potential challenges and opportunities.

Future projections

A standard way of assessing the stock of education in a country is by measuring the average years of education in the adult population (aged 15 years and older).

Modelling from the Institute for Security Studies’ African Futures platform shows that in Sudan, the average years of education for adults is expected to be 6 years. This means that most adults will have primary education by 2043.

However, this predictive modelling was based on national-level data obtained prior to the start of the war.

Recent and available data around the consequences of the widespread internal and external displacement, the destruction of schools or the utilisation of schools as shelters and the limited resources and means of the ministry of education are critical issues that should be addressed.

This would firstly help to assess the extent of the damage and provide informed decisions and interventions based on futures’ scenario-planning and modelling.

The likelihood that idle children and youth, with little economic prospects, are recruited or return into armed groups will continue to cause precarious future scenarios for Sudan peace, stability and growth.

The recruitment of children by armed forces and armed groups is common and concerns were raised at the start of the war.

Recommendations

In the current term, private and philanthropic entities and United Nations agencies should consider innovative and immediate interventions to provide educational programmes for children in IDP and refugee camps in Sudan and neighbouring countries where the majority of refugees are concentrated.

This will be impacted by recent aid and development funds cuts across the globe but channeling national and international funding towards rebuilding Sudan’s education system is crucial.

The onus also lies with the Sudanese Ministry of Education to work efficiently and collaboratively with international partners to design practical baseline learning for primary school learners and vocational curricula for secondary and tertiary learners. Prioritising the former would be the only way to ensure primary school education for all adults by 2043.

Long-term post-war reconstruction will have to focus on and prioritise the education system.

Adequate resources should be provided to ensure access to education for all and enhance the quality of national curricula in line with international standards and best practices and designing education programmes that guarantee the transition from child to youth to adulthood by creating a well-skilled and equipped work force.

Investing in education is essential for rebuilding the Sudanese nation and securing a future for its children and youth.

The author, Maram Mahdi is a Sudanes researcher whose work focuses on African Peace and Security