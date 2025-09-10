A South African court has sentenced seven Chinese nationals for kidnapping and forced labour, state broadcaster reports. They were handed 20-year jail term each.
They were found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping and forced labour involving 91 Malawian nationals.
It follows their arrest six years ago during a police raid at a factory in the commercial hub, Johannesburg, where illegal immigrants including minors, were found working under inhumane conditions, SABC reports.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentencing as a significant step in the fight against human trafficking in South Africa.
‘‘Our work continues in terms of supporting the victims of human trafficking,” NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane is quoted as saying.
The South African authorities regularly rescue undocumented migrants, many of them foreigners from other African countries, often held by suspected traffickers in inhumane conditions.