A South African court has sentenced seven Chinese nationals for kidnapping and forced labour, state broadcaster reports. They were handed 20-year jail term each.

They were found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping and forced labour involving 91 Malawian nationals.

It follows their arrest six years ago during a police raid at a factory in the commercial hub, Johannesburg, where illegal immigrants including minors, were found working under inhumane conditions, SABC reports.