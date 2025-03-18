AFRICA
Shabaab attack on convoy 'assassination attempt' on president: Somalia
The government of Somalia has described a Tuesday attack on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy in Mogadishu as an "assassination attempt" on the head of state.
Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for attacking the convoy of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on March 18, 2025. / Photo: AFP
March 18, 2025

The Somali government announced that an explosion on Tuesday in Mogadishu was an attempt on the president’s life by al-Shabaab terrorists.

The Information Ministry said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy was attacked at approximately 10.32 a.m. (0732 GMT) in the Xamar-Jajab district in Mogadishu.

It said Mohamud’s was en route to the Mogadishu International Airport to join troops on the frontlines in Hirshabelle state.

“The attack was thwarted, and the president safely arrived at his destination as planned,” it said.

'Cowardly act'

The ministry added that the “cowardly act which resulted in the death and injury of innocent civilians” is a testament to the group’s growing desperation as “they suffer continuous defeats at the hands of the Somali National Army.”

Security forces launched an investigation into the attack that took place near a heavily fortified area of the capital.

“With the unity of our people and the support of our international partners, we will secure lasting peace and stability for Somalia,” it said.

Hussien Sheikh Ali, the president’s national security adviser, said earlier that the president is safe and is on the frontline towns.

'Hypocrisy and exaggerated lies'

“This nation cannot be intimidated by hypocrisy and exaggerated lies,” he wrote on X after the attack.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it attacked the president’s convoy that was headed to the airport.

