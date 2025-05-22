AFRICA
UK court blocks deal to hand Chagos islands to Mauritius
A High Court judge granted an injunction on Thursday putting a hold on the agreement following a claim by two of the original residents of the islands.
The Chagos islands hold a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States. / AFP
May 22, 2025

A British court blocked the U.K. from transferring sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, to Mauritius, hours before the agreement was due to be signed on Thursday.

The UK has agreed to hand sovereignty to Mauritius of the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is home to a strategically important naval and bomber base on the largest of the islands, Diego Garcia. The U.K. would then lease back the base for at least 99 years.

US President Donald Trump’s administration, which was consulted on the deal, gave its approval, but finalizing the agreement was delayed by last-minute negotiations over costs.

The agreement was due to be signed Thursday morning at a virtual ceremony.

Not consulted

But a High Court judge granted an injunction in the early hours of Thursday putting a hold on the agreement. It came in response to a claim by two of the original residents of the islands.

The Chagos islanders, many of whom relocated to Britain in the 1960s and 70s to make way for the Diego Garcia base, say they were not consulted over the agreement


