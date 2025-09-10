South Africa is in talks with Chinese automakers to encourage them to invest in local production, with one manufacturer showing strong interest in building cars locally, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Africa's most developed car manufacturing hub is at an inflection point, with a drop in domestic output and a surge in imported vehicles, mostly from China.

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi told lawmakers in parliament that discussions are under way with several Chinese automakers to manufacture their cars in South Africa instead of importing them.

"One area of their interest is to invest in hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles because that is the market that they are servicing globally," Godlimpi said.

Tariffs