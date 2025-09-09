September 9, 2025
South Africa's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, data showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a smaller expansion of 0.5%.
The quarter-on-quarter growth rate was the highest since the second quarter of 2023.
Eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Statistics South Africa recorded higher output, including mining and agriculture, though construction and transport contracted.
South Africa's annual GDP growth has averaged less than 1% over the past decade.
SOURCE:Reuters