BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
South Africa's economy grows quicker than expected in second quarter
South Africa's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, data showed on Tuesday.
South Africa's economy grows quicker than expected in second quarter
South Africa's economy is currently facing a major challenge wrought by US tariffs on the country's imports into the US. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2025

South Africa's economy grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 in seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter terms, data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a smaller expansion of 0.5%.

The quarter-on-quarter growth rate was the highest since the second quarter of 2023.

Recommended

Eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Statistics South Africa recorded higher output, including mining and agriculture, though construction and transport contracted.

South Africa's annual GDP growth has averaged less than 1% over the past decade.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us