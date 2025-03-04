African health experts and leaders have called for stronger, self-reliant health systems across the continent as they gather for the 6th Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2025 in Rwanda.

This comes as international financial support dwindles, and new health threats emerge on the continent.

The conference, which runs from March 2-5, 2025, is taking place at the Kigali Convention Centre with the theme: Connected for Change: Addressing Socio-Ecological Dynamics of Health.

“We need to map funding gaps and work closely with African governments to find sustainable solutions. The focus must shift toward internally driven strategies while remaining open to strategic collaborations,” Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa told the conference.

Sustainable future

This funding shortfall is exacerbated by recent announcements of significant reductions in international aid, such as the recent scrapping of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"By prioritising homegrown solutions, strengthening innovation, and taking ownership of our health systems, Africa can secure a healthier and more sustainable future for all,” stated Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Health, in a statement released by AHAIC on Monday.

Organisers say the conference comes at a crucial time, with recent outbreak of diseases like mpox and Marburg in several countries on the continent as well as coupled the increasing impact of climate change on health, straining existing healthcare infrastructure.

More than 1,800 in-person participants are attending the conference and many are following online, organisers said.

The conference “marks a turning point in the fight for health equity, sustainable financing, and African-led innovation,” AHAIC stressed.