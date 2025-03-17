By Brian Okoth

The epic story of West Africa's fight for freedom wouldn't be complete without putting Samory Toure at the heart of it.

African history books see Toure through different lenses, each capturing a different facet of his extraordinary persona.

Some writers refer to him as the "warrior king", reflecting the glory of his military triumphs.

Others see him as an "empire builder", acknowledging his remarkable ability to forge alliances and establish governance systems across vast territories.

Many simply call him a "hero", distilling his complex legacy into the fundamental impact it had on his people.

Yet, to truly grasp Toure's significance in West African history, one must understand how these aspects merged into a singular, transformative force.

Genesis of a legend

Toure's military prowess wasn't merely about winning battles; it became the shield that protected West African autonomy.

His empire-building skills weren't simply about accumulating power; they demonstrated an alternative vision of African governance in the face of colonial ambitions.

His heroism wasn't just about personal bravery; it embodied the broader spirit of resistance that would inspire generations of West Africans in their fight for self-determination.

The 70 years he lived — from 1830 to 1900 — were eventful, inspiring, and significantly shaped the history of modern-day West Africa.

Anti-imperialistic roots

Before colonial powers drew their arbitrary lines across the continent, West Africa flourished as one vast, interconnected region where people moved freely between territories.

It was during this critical period, in the 1800s, that France began its aggressive campaign to dominate the region, establishing what would become known as French West Africa.

This erstwhile colonial bloc encompassed several modern nations: Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Côte d'Ivoire.

As France bulldozed its way into West Africa, Toure led the group of prominent members of the regional community that put up the first resistance.

Trader-turned-warrior

Born in the eastern region of Kankan in Guinea, Toure followed in his father's footsteps and became a trader while still in his teens.

He simultaneously pursued an Islamic education, integrating the theological principles of trade into his business practices.

Toure's life took a dramatic turn in 1853 when the powerful Cisse clan kidnapped his mother during one of the period's infamous raids on homes in search of slaves.

In an act of sacrifice that would reshape his destiny, Toure offered himself as a personal slave to the Cisse clan's leader to secure his mother's release.

While Toure's mother was eventually relieved of her slave duties, the trajectory of his life changed.

During his years in slavery, Toure immersed himself in studying the Quran while simultaneously acquiring combat skills under the guidance of local clan chiefs.

After more than seven years of slavery, Toure was released, marking the beginning of his emergence as a leader.

Returning to his homeland in eastern Guinea, he gathered volunteers from the Camara clan, laying the foundation for what would become a formidable fighting force.

Growing influence

To equip them for subsequent assignments, Toure imparted military skills to the locals, supplementing this with Islamic education.

Toure's territory would, over time, grow exponentially, transcending large parts of eastern Guinea.

Capitalising on his growing clout, he promoted his friends and relatives to various leadership positions in his army.

Toure's influence was insuppressible, expanding to Mali in the north of Guinea and Sierra Leone, Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. His army also grew in number.

Amassing weaponry

By the time the French were seeking to assert control in West Africa — and using force to have their way — Toure's army numbered up to 65,000 troops.

Due to his influence and the size of the army he was commanding, Toure managed to import weapons from neighbouring Sierra Leone, which was then under British rule.

He would later use his authority to set up a firearms factory, an initiative supported by disgruntled British and French soldiers.

With a large army behind him and an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, Toure captured gold mines near Guinea's border with Sierra Leone.

Back to old order

With everything looking set, Toure decided it was time to restore the old world order.

He wanted to re-establish the ancient Mali Kingdom that existed between the early 1200s and the late 1600s.

Toure knew he wouldn't succeed in this mission without instilling religion-driven public faith in his mission. It was then that he deployed considerable resources to Islamic education in West Africa.

'Napoleon of Africa'

Toure's efforts ensured the rapid spread of Islam in Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Sierra Leone and Liberia in the late 19th century.

In 1881, the French were out to dismantle Toure's empire, only to underestimate his might.

Toure's West African army fought the French and won the first round, earning him the epithet "Napoleon of Africa".

Defeated but unrelenting, the French would knock on his door again two years later.

By this time, plans were at an advanced stage for the borders to be drawn across Africa, leading to the 1884 Berlin Conference.

That meant Toure's limitless power in West Africa would soon be put in check by the colonial powers.

For about two years, the resultant fighting between French troops and Toure's army caused many casualties on both sides.

The French suffered their heaviest loss in Sierra Leone's northern town of Bure in 1885.

Agreements and retreat

The deadly fighting culminated in Toure signing three deals with the French authorities in 1886.

In one of the agreements, he agreed to cede control of Sierra Leonean territory and also surrendered Niger not long thereafter.

In 1891, a reinforced French military attacked Toure's army, forcing him to leave the most important territories in his native country, Guinea. The capital, Conakry, consequently came under French control.

Toure would, thereafter, retreat to the northern part of neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire and later to Liberia.

Weakened troops

French troops continued their surge into the Toure-controlled territories in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia in the late 1890s.

On May 1, 1898, Toure and his army took positions in the Liberian forests to resist another French offensive. This time around, famine and desertion weakened his troops.

Four months later, French authorities seized Toure and sent him to Gabon, where he died in June 1900.

Toure's legacy lived on through his great-grandson, Ahmed Sekou Toure, who would play a pivotal role in Guinea's independence movement and become the country's first President.