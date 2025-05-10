Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news was surprisingly announced by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".

Officials from Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed the development minutes after Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social network on Saturday, as the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours appeared to be spiralling towards a full-blown war.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said both sides would "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea" with effect from 1130 GMT.

In a statement on X, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

‘Limited damage’

An Indian government source said that the ceasefire has been worked out bilaterally.

"The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The ceasefire comes after a day that began with Pakistan attacking Indian air bases in response to what it says were overnight raids on its own.

Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a briefing earlier on Saturday there were "several high-speed missile attacks" on air bases, but "limited damage" to equipment.

Pakistan had earlier accused India of targeting three of its bases with missiles - including one in Rawalpindi, some 10 kilometres (six miles) from the capital, Islamabad.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said 11 civilians were killed by Indian shelling overnight.

The clashes between the two neighbours are the worst in decades and have killed more than 60 civilians.