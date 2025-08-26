A Kenyan special forces team has killed five Al-Shabab terrorists and injured others who managed to escape during an operation in the eastern Boni Forest, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said on Tuesday.

The special forces uncovered and “neutralised” a makeshift camp while on an intelligence-led patrol in the Lacta Mangai region within the forest, a KDF statement said.

The troops seized AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers with warheads, ammunition, solar panels, tents, and materials for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The army underlined the Operation Amani Boni’s (OAB) commitment to “restoring lasting peace and security” in the Boni region.