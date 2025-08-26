AFRICA
Special forces kill five Al-Shabab terrorists in eastern Kenya
A Kenyan special forces team has killed five Al-Shabab terrorists and injured others who managed to escape during an operation in the eastern Boni Forest.
Kenyan forces have killed al-Shabab terrorists in the eastern part of the country on August 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
August 26, 2025

A Kenyan special forces team has killed five Al-Shabab terrorists and injured others who managed to escape during an operation in the eastern Boni Forest, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said on Tuesday.

The special forces uncovered and “neutralised” a makeshift camp while on an intelligence-led patrol in the Lacta Mangai region within the forest, a KDF statement said.

The troops seized AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers with warheads, ammunition, solar panels, tents, and materials for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The army underlined the Operation Amani Boni’s (OAB) commitment to “restoring lasting peace and security” in the Boni region.

Persistent Al-Shabab threat

The OAB is a multi-agency security mission focused on countering al-Shabab and improving safety in the coastal Lamu County and surrounding areas, particularly around the Boni Forest near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Al-Shabab, which has waged terrorism against the Somali government for over 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials, and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
