Algerian football federation abandons French in official communications
Algerian Football Federation instructs associations to use Arabic as soon as possible in all its correspondence.
Algeria fans during the African Cup of Nations in January 2024. / Reuters
May 8, 2025

Algerian institutions are officially abandoning French in favor of Arabic and English in their official and administrative documents and communications amid rising tensions with France.

The country's football federation said that it has instructed all its affiliated associations to "Arabize" their activities, correspondences and communications, according to a statement on Thursday.

The federation revealed an official letter dated May 7, signed by its Secretary-General Nazir Poznad, mandating to "Arabize" the minutes and reports of the disciplinary committees, referee appointments, and appeals committee, and to use Arabic as soon as possible in all correspondence with various bodies and partners.

The statement noted that the "Arabization" will be fully implemented by the upcoming 2025-2026 sports season.

The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year.

Last month, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune endorsed this shift, describing the transition from French to English in medical education as "the right decision."

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonization of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said earlier that Algeria's desire to relinquish the French language in favor of English in schools is one reason for the ongoing crisis.

Analysts believe that Algeria gradually started the process of abandoning French as of 2019.

