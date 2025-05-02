The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has transformed into a buzzing hive of innovation, invention, and inspiration as TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 is underway after a spectacular opening at the old Ercan Airport.

The festival—Türkiye’s flagship celebration of science, aerospace, and next-gen tech—is turning Lefkosa into the beating heart of the global tech world for four thrilling days.

Organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, and held under the auspices of the TRNC Presidency, this high-octane festival marks the second time TEKNOFEST ventures beyond Türkiye’s borders, after its debut in Azerbaijan in 2022.

From dreamers to doers: Tech talent shines bright

This year, more than 47,000 hopefuls from 22 countries tossed their hats into the TEKNOFEST ring.

After a fierce competition, 1,083 finalists from 268 teams made it to the main event, with women and men innovators showcasing brilliance in six main competition categories and 13 thrilling sub-fields—think aerospace, robotics, AI, and more.

Among them were hundreds of children, eagerly engaging in hands-on workshops, cheering on robotics battles, and even flying drones for the first time. Their eyes sparkled with curiosity and joy, as the festival turned complex science into playful discovery and unforgettable memories.

Every corner of the venue hums with energy. With 116 stands, including tech giants like ASELSAN, TUSAS, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, and BAYKAR, the festival is part science fair, part innovation carnival.

The future isn’t just being discussed here—it’s being demoed.

High flyers and sky stunners

What’s a tech festival without a little drama in the skies? TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 delivers jaw-dropping aerial displays from Türkiye’s finest.

Expect to see the Bayraktar AKINCI and TB2, HURKUŞ, ANKA, AKSUNGUR, ATAK helicopters, and of course, crowd favourites like Turkish Stars and SOLOTURK slicing through the clouds in style.

And it’s not just for the thrill-seekers—families and curious kids are well catered to.

From planetarium shows and simulated flights to science workshops and hands-on experiences with drones and robots, TEKNOFEST is a full-sensory playground for every generation of tech-lover.

Where science meets spectacle

TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 doesn’t just talk the talk—it soars, quite literally.

With air shows, tech races, concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and even a space-themed experience zone, there’s no shortage of wow-factor. On opening day alone, 62,000 visitors flooded the venue—many wide-eyed, many inspired.

Whether you’re a budding coder, a starry-eyed engineer, a curious kid, or just someone who likes things that fly and beep—this festival has something for you.

As the Mediterranean’s jewel island welcomes the future, one thing is clear: TEKNOFEST TRNC isn’t just building drones or rockets—it’s building dreams.