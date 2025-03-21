British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy, the artist whose influence stretches far beyond the music charts, is set to receive an honorary Doctorate in Law from Cambridge University.

Cambridge University says this isn't just a pat on the back for a successful musician; it's a recognition of his profound impact on education and social mobility, a testament to what the university itself has dubbed the "Stormzy effect".

“Michael Omari Owuo Junior, better known as Stormzy, will receive a Doctorate in Law in recognition of his philanthropic work and impact in a number of fields, including education, music, sport and literature,” Cambridge said in a statement.

Stormzy’s journey, however, began long before Cambridge. His chart-topping debut album, "Gang Signs & Prayer", in 2017, which shattered records to reach number one in the UK.

Stormzy was born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr in the South of London and grew up with his mother Abigail Owuo, who is from Ghana.

Stormzy continues to make his connection to his roots paramount, declaring, "Ghana, my people. I'm home!" to a roaring crowd at his 2022 Global Citizen Home Coming Concert in Accra.

"We come from a little place called South London, but we really come from a place called Ghana. It’s in my blood. It’s in my people. It’s in my home."

His collaborative remix of "Sore", a Ghanaian drill track, further demonstrates his dedication to bridging cultures and showcasing emerging talent. The word "sore", meaning "to wake up" or "to arise" in the Ghanaian Twi dialect, feels particularly apt.

“The ‘Stormzy effect’ has been credited with being a contributor to an increase in applications to Cambridge from Black students across the UK,” Cambridge University said in their statement.

Cambridge says, so far, 55 students have been supported by a Stormzy Scholarship, and 2025 will see the largest group graduate so far.

Stormzy has thanked the Cambridge University African Caribbean Society and the university itself, acknowledging their collaborative efforts in increasing Black student enrolment.

"This is amazing – there's no way that this is because of me alone," Stormzy wrote on social media.