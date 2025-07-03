SPORTS
Liverpool star Diogo Jota and brother killed in car crash
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwestern Spain, police said.
Diogo Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season. / AFP
July 3, 2025

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a fiery car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.

Police told Reuters everything pointed to that information being correct, although they could not yet officially confirm the names.

The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.

