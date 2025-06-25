Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea and Enzo Fernández has two assists in a 3-0 win over Esperance on Tuesday night that helped clinch a round-of-16 berth in the Club World Cup.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored on a header from 7 yards from Enzo Fernández’s free kick in the third minute off first-half stoppage time.

Delap scored two minutes later, taking Fernández's pass with his back to the goal, dribbling around Yassine Meriah and slotting past goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

Tyrique George scored from the top of the circle seven minutes into second-half stoppage time on a shot that went in off the hands of Said.

Hydration breaks

A crowd of 32,967 attended the match at Lincoln Financial Field on a 90-degree night during a heat wave. There were hydration breaks in both halves.

Delap's goal was his first since the 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich just before the tournament.

Chelsea finished with six points, one behind Group D leader Flamengo, and will play Benfica on Saturday at Charlotte, North Carolina, in the round of 16. Esperance finished third in Group D and was eliminated.