Bipartisan criticism is mounting in Washington over US President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One.

The Qatari royal family intends to donate the aircraft, which the Trump administration says will serve as the presidential jet through January 2029 before being transferred to his presidential library.

Writing on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a top Democrat, called the plan “not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

Also from the Democratic side, Rep. Ritchie Torres labelled it a “flying grift,” while Rep. Jamie Raskin insisted Trump must seek congressional approval.

'Not trust a Qatari plane'

On X, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who is close to the Democrats, denounced the gift as “farcically corrupt” and urged Congress to block what he called “kleptocracy.”

Members of Trump’s Republican Party also raised alarms. Sen. Rick Scott said he would not trust a “Qatari plane,” questioning its safety. Sen. Josh Hawley said it would be “better” if Air Force One were made in the US.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told CNN she would be “checking for bugs” on board.

Despite the backlash, White House has defended the jet deal as “very public and transparent transaction,” with White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt insisting it follows all applicable laws.

The controversy comes amid Trump offering small meetings with the top buyers of his $TRUMP cryptocurrency, which he personally profits from, also drawing fire from critics.