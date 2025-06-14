TÜRKİYE
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
The Turkish foreign minister also discusses other regional developments with Ceyhun Bayramov and Badr Abdelatty.
File Photo: Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts to discuss regional developments. / AA
June 14, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed Israel’s attacks on Iran with his Azerbaijani and Egyptian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone calls on Saturday with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed other regional developments as well.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

SOURCE:AA
