Kylian Mbappé has dropped the legal proceedings he started this year against his former club Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press news agency.

The Paris prosecutor’s office last month said Mbappé accused the club in a legal filing, and opened an investigation.

A person close to the France captain said on Tuesday that Mbappé's decision to end that legal procedure was linked to a desire for reconciliation with his former club.

The person was not authorised to speak publicly in line with the practice of Mbappé’s entourage.

The France captain is at odds with his former club, arguing PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages.

The person said the end of the criminal proceedings does not affect that ongoing procedure before an industrial tribunal.

Improving relations

When he accused Paris Saint-Germain of moral harassment this spring, Mbappé denounced the ‘lofting’ he claimed to have been subjected to at the club.

The word lofting is used in France to describe a practice that involves isolating a player from the main squad for sporting, administrative, or disciplinary reasons.

Mbappé, who now plays for Real Madrid, was unhappy with the way he was treated by the Ligue 1 club when he was sidelined before the 2023-24 season, following his decision not to extend his club contract.

But according to his entourage, relations between Mbappé and PSG president Nasser Nasser Al-Khelaïfi have been improving for several weeks.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer after scoring a club-record 256 goals in seven years at PSG. He will face his former club in Wednesday’s Club World Cup semifinal.

His relationship with PSG ended amid deep tensions, and some fans booed him in his last home game at Parc des Princes. PSG felt let down by Mbappé after offering him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new contract in 2022.