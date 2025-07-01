Turkey go host di 2026 NATO leaders summit for di capital Ankara, and dem go use di opportunity prepare ground for "very important" decisions wey dem go take, na wetin di Turkish president tok.

For im speech afta Cabinet meeting for Ankara on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok say dem dey happy wit di progress wey dem don make for short time as part of di terror-free Türkiye process.

"E be like say some people for our kontri and even inside di organisation (PKK terror group) dey try do sabotage wey fit scatter di progress. But our state no go fall for dia trap," Erdogan add.

"Di recent tins wey don happen for our region don show say di step wey we take dey correct and strategic," Erdogan still tok.

Terror group don scatter

Di terrorist group PKK, wey don cause plenty bloodshed and wahala for decades, don announce say dem dey scatter and drop dia arms afta one congress wey dem hold from May 5–7 for northern Iraq.

Di PKK terror group don dey pose big threat to Turkey national security and di stability of di region for long time.

Ankara don always tok say no terror group get place for inside or around Turkeyborders, and di only way wey dem go accept na to end terrorist activity completely wit unconditional disarmament and dissolution.

Di PKK na terrorist organisation wey Turkey, di EU, di US, NATO, and plenty oda kontries for di world don recognise. For ova 40 years, di terror group don dey responsible for di deaths of tens of thousands of pikin dem, women and men.