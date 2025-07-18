Israel na country wey no dey obey law, dem dey break rule, dem no get principle, dem dey do anyhow, and dem dey act like terrorist, dey use wetin dey happen for di region as excuse to justify wetin dem dey do, na wetin Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok. E condemn di way Tel Aviv dey continue dey attack dia neighbours.

As e dey talk after cabinet meeting for Ankara on Thursday, di Turkish president sharply condemn di way Israel dey increase attack for Syria and di region. E warn say if dem no stop di way Israel dey do, e fit cause bigger wahala for di area.

“Israel don dey use di Druze people as excuse to carry dia bad behaviour enter Syria for di past two days,” Erdogan tok. “Right now, di biggest wahala for our region na di way Israel dey behave. If dem no stop dis monster (Israel) now, e go burn di region and di world join.”

Support for Syria land unity

Erdogan still tok say Turkey no go ever gree make dem divide Syria. E repeat di stand wey dem don always get say dem go protect di unity of di country wey war don scatter.

“We no gree make dem divide Syria yesterday, and we no go ever gree today or tomorrow,” e tok.

Di Turkish president still warn other countries for di region make dem no join body with Israel, say e go later backfire for dem.

“Anybody wey follow Israel waka go later realise say dem don make big mistake,” e tok. “Anybody wey dey depend on Israel go later know say dem don miscalculate.”

'Stable Syria mean stable region'

Erdogan tok say di future of Syria dey directly connect to di stability of di whole region.

“If Syria stable, e go make di whole region stable; but if e no stable, everybody go carry di wahala,” e tok. “We dey monitor everything wey dey happen for Syria, dey communicate with di people wey dey in charge, and we go continue to dey do am.”

Erdogan talk all dis one as di international community dey worry about di way Israel dey attack southern Syria, especially for di area wey di Druze people dey.

Di strong words wey di Turkish leader use show say Ankara dey very concerned about di role wey dem believe say Israel dey play to scatter di region. E also show say dem dey ready to stand gidigba for Syria sovereignty.