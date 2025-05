Mauritius don close dia Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (SSRIA) afta di Mauritius Meteorological Services issue Category 3 cyclone warning.

Di airport operator, Airports of Mauritius (AML), announce say dem close di airport sake of di Tropical Storm Garance wey dey intensify.

"As di Mauritius Meteorological Services don issue Cyclone Warning Class 3 (Three), Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd. (AML) wan inform passengers and di general public say SSR International Airport (SSRIA) go close temporarily on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, from 19:10H (Local Time), until dem give further notice," AML tok for press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, AML don already warn di public about di storm wey dey near Mauritius and di bad weather wey dem dey expect as di storm dey approach di kontri," AML explain.

Authorities also tok say some airlines don decide to review dia flight schedule for Wednesday, 26 February, and Thursday, 27 February 2025.

Di storm dey about 440 kilometres northwest of Mauritius and e dey gain strength fast, di Mauritius Weather Service tok.

Forecasts show say strong winds wey fit reach 70 kilometres per hour go start early Thursday, and dem don advise residents make dem no go near di sea.

"Passengers wey wan travel make dem contact dia airlines to get update about dia flight status and no go airport unless dem don confirm di new departure time," AML warn.