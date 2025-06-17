Sudan Prime Minister, Kamil El-Tayib Idris, don tell di Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research make dem arrange how universities for di capital, Khartoum, go reopen, na wetin Sudan News Agency tok.

Di Prime Minister also give order make dem check di damage wey war don cause for university buildings and research centres, and repair dem well.

Di war for Sudan wey start for April 2023 don scatter di education sector well-well. Many schools and universities for Khartoum State don spoil or dem no fit repair dem again.

Di Prime Minister also tell di National Centre for Curricula and Educational Research make dem put lessons for school curriculum wey go teach di importance of national unity and why people no suppose dey use hate speech.

National recovery

Di government never talk di exact date wey universities go reopen, but dem say na one step wey go help Sudan recover well-well as a nation.

Di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group and di army dey fight serious power struggle wey don cause plenty deaths and turn Sudan to one of di worst humanitarian crisis for di world.

UN and local reports tok say more than 20,000 people don die and about 15 million people don waka comot from dia houses.

For February, Sudan army move fast take back di capital, Khartoum, and RSF comot for di area.

But last week, RSF tok say dem don capture di strategic "Triangle" area, wey be important junction wey connect Sudan, Libya, and Egypt, after dem fight di army.

Di army confirm say dem forces don comot from di border area "as part of defensive arrangements to repel aggression," na wetin Anadolu News Agency report.

Di army accuse di forces of Libyan military commander, Khalifa Haftar, say dem dey support di RSF militia. Dem call am "bad thing" and "clear violation of international law."