For most of im 94 years, Nigerian billionaire Aminu Dantata dey hold one strong wish wey pass di riches wey e gather – to bury am for Madina, di holy city wey Prophet Muhammad dey rest.

On July 1, dem fulfill dat wish as dem lay di industrialist and philanthropist to rest for di Baqiyya cemetery, after Islamic funeral prayers for di Prophet Mosque.

Aminu die on June 28 for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but dem delay im burial because Saudi authorities need to process di approval wey dem need to bury person for one of Islam holy cities.

Di wait show di exclusivity of di honour and di determination of di people wey work to make sure say dem fulfill Aminu last wish.

Even though dem don do prayers for di late billionaire for im hometown Kano for Nigeria during di weekend, Nigerian government delegations, dignitaries and politicians waka go Madina for di burial.

By Tuesday, di big names for Nigerian politics and community leaders don gather for di holy city. Cabinet ministers, wey Nigeria defence minister Muhammad Badaru Abubakar lead, state governors and traditional rulers dey di vigil with di family members of di late Aminu before di burial.

Di Islamic funeral prayers happen for di Prophet Mosque for Madina for evening, and dem bury am as di sun dey set.

Tributes don dey pour in for di late businessman, as Nigerian President Bola Tinubu talk say Dantata death na big national loss.

"With di death of Alhaji Dantata today, we don lose one big business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman wey contribute well well to di growth and development of our nation,’’ President Tinubu tok, according to wetin im special adviser, Bayo Onanuga, talk.

"Alhaji Dantata go dey remembered for im hard work, commitment, and di way e dey support national unity through di many business ventures and philanthropic activities wey touch plenty Nigerians life," e add.

Roots for Kano

Aminu spend most of im life for im hometown Kano, di commercial hub for northern Nigeria and di historic centre for trade wey dey connect trans-Saharan routes.

From Kano, e build one economic empire wey include export commodities, manufacturing and construction. E balance di business success with philanthropic work wey define im life.

E still be maternal uncle to Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote, wey im business philosophy and mission dey similar to Aminu own.

As di head of di business dynasty, Aminu inherit wealth and di commercial legacy wey im papa, Alhassan Dantata, build during di time wey Nigerian exports dey boom.

For di colonial days, Alhassan na di wealthiest man for West Africa. E be one of di first indigenous traders wey British colonial administrators license as agent to buy and move groundnut and cotton from rural areas go European markets.

Di trade depend on middlemen wey get enough money to support farmers before di planting season. Even after Nigeria independence, Kano groundnut pyramids and cotton still dey important for di economy.

When dem build di railway wey connect Kano to Lagos for 1911, e make Kano di main place for agriculture trade and distribution for imported goods go northern Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Heir to an empire

As Kano grow from old trade route to industrial hub, di Dantata family dey di centre of di transformation. After Alhassan Dantata die for August 1955, Aminu take over and lead di family to push Nigeria industrialisation.

Under im leadership, di Dantata family help turn Kano to modern commercial centre. Di transformation no just stop for trade, e help Nigeria move from colonial agricultural exports to industrial development.

Wetin make Aminu different from other business people na im commitment to philanthropy. From di 1950s till e die, e support plenty charity work, religious and educational institutions.

Aminu wish to bury for Madina no be just ordinary wish of person wey get money and privilege. E show wetin e stand for.