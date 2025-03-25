WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Rwanda call Burundi claim of attack 'unfortunate' as tension dey rise
Di kata-kata dey follow afta Burundi close dia border last year as dem allege say Rwanda dey support di RED-Tabara rebel group.
Burundi goment dey blame Rwanda for some of di kata-kata wey dey happun for di region / AP
25 Machi 2025

Burundi Presido, Evariste Ndayishimiye, don tok sey e dey "unfortunate" sey Rwanda dey plan attack im kontri.

Rwanda dey support one armed group wey dem dey call M23, wey don capture plenty area for eastern Congo for di past months, including di ones wey dey near Burundi border.

For interview wey Ndayishimiye do wit BBC, im tok sey im don get "credible intelligence" sey Kigali dey plan attack im kontri.

Di Burundian presido still accuse Rwanda sey dem dey behind di coup attempt wey happen for 2015, same way dem dey do for Democratic Republic of Congo.

But Rwanda Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, tok sey di two kontris dey involved for peace negotiation.

"Di statement wey di Presido of Burundi make no good at all, especially as di military and intelligence people for di two kontris dey discuss, and dem don even agree sey make dem reduce di tension both for talk and action," Nduhungirehe tok for X.

Last year, Burundi close di border wey dem get wit Rwanda, accuse dem sey dem dey support RED-Tabara group, one Burundian rebel faction wey don do plenty attack.

Rwanda don deny sey dem dey back di rebel group.

RED-Tabara, wey start for 2011, dem dey accuse dem sey dem dey cause deadly wahala for Burundi since 2015. But dem no dey active for di kontri again since September 2021, when dem do some attacks, including di one for di airport for Bujumbura, di capital.

Ndayishimiye don call on Rwanda Presido, Paul Kagame, sey make im respect di peace agreement wey dem sign before and hand over di rebels wey dey behind di 2015 coup.

"We no need to fight war. Wetin we want na dialogue, but we no go just siddon look if dem attack us," Ndayishimiye tok for BBC.

