WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Ghana don stop to dey give fuel allowance to political appointees
Pipo wey di directive go affect include cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions wey di presido pick.
Ghana don stop to dey give fuel allowance to political appointees
Ghana Presido John Mahama . / Getty
15 Julai 2025

Ghana President, John Mahama, don give order say make dem stop to dey pay fuel allowance to all political appointees.

Di goment tok say na one way wey dem wan take reduce spending and use di public money for di areas wey dey important pass. Na wetin di president spokesperson yarn on Tuesday for one statement.

Di people wey dis order go affect na cabinet ministers and di oga dem for public institutions wey di president appoint.

"Di president believe say leaders suppose join hand for di sacrifice wey dem dey ask di people to make," na wetin Felix Ofosu, di president spokesperson, talk.

President John Mahama enter office for January after Ghana, wey get plenty gold and cocoa, face di worst economic wahala for years. E win di election with di promise say e go 'reset' di country.

Last week, di IMF talk say di West African country dey try well well for di economic reforms and debt restructuring wey di government don start since di president enter office six months ago.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us