Ghana President, John Mahama, don give order say make dem stop to dey pay fuel allowance to all political appointees.

Di goment tok say na one way wey dem wan take reduce spending and use di public money for di areas wey dey important pass. Na wetin di president spokesperson yarn on Tuesday for one statement.

Di people wey dis order go affect na cabinet ministers and di oga dem for public institutions wey di president appoint.

"Di president believe say leaders suppose join hand for di sacrifice wey dem dey ask di people to make," na wetin Felix Ofosu, di president spokesperson, talk.

President John Mahama enter office for January after Ghana, wey get plenty gold and cocoa, face di worst economic wahala for years. E win di election with di promise say e go 'reset' di country.

Last week, di IMF talk say di West African country dey try well well for di economic reforms and debt restructuring wey di government don start since di president enter office six months ago.