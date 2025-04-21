Pope Francis, di first Latin American leader of di Roman Catholic Church, don die, di Vatican tok for video statement on Monday. E bin dey 88 years old, and e recently suffer serious wahala from double pneumonia.

Reactions to di Pope death dey follow:

Di White House

Di White House send dia condolences. "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," di US presidency write for X, wit photos of di pontiff wey e meet President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for different occasions.

US Vice President JD Vance

"I just hear say Pope Francis don waka go. My heart dey wit di millions of Christians wey love am all over di world.

"I happy say I see am yesterday (Sunday), even though e dey very sick. But I go always remember di homily wey e give for di early days of COVID. E really touch my heart."

European Union

Pope Francis "inspire millions, even beyond di Catholic Church, wit di way e humble and show love for di less privileged," di European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tok.

"My mind dey wit all di people wey dey feel dis big loss," she write for X, add say she hope say di Pope legacy go guide everybody towards better, peaceful and kind world.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni mourn di loss of "one great man, one great shepherd."

"I get di privilege to enjoy im friendship, im advice, im teachings, wey no stop even for times of trial and suffering," Meloni tok for statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Throughout im time as Pope, Pope Francis always stand for di most vulnerable and fragile people, and e do am wit plenty humility.

"For dis time of war and wahala, e get sense for di people wey dey suffer pass."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Pope Francis go always dey remembered as person wey show compassion, humility and spiritual courage to millions of people for di world.

"E serve di poor and people wey dey suffer. For di people wey dey in pain, e give dem hope. I remember di times I meet am and e inspire me wit im commitment to better development for everybody.

"Im love for di people of India go always dey for our heart. May im soul rest for God hand."

Germany Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz

Pope Francis go dey remembered for di way e dey committed to di weakest people for society.

"E dey guided by humility and faith for God mercy," Merz tok for X.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of di Catholic Bishops Conference of di Philippines

"Oh my God. I dey shocked by dis news.

"Make we ring di bells for our churches and call people to pray for di eternal rest of di Holy Father Pope Francis wey just die few minutes ago."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Tusk post photo of himself and di Pope for X, both of dem dey smile, and e call Francis "kind, warm and compassionate person."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Schoof tok say Francis "be man of di people for every way."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

E tok say Francis leave behind "great human legacy wey go remain for di heart of humanity" and e call am "exceptional global figure wey dedicate im life to serve di values of peace and justice."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris

Harris praise Francis for di way e dey advocate for di poor, improve interfaith relations and focus on protecting di environment, wey make am "beacon of hope and voice for di voiceless."