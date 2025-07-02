Turkey don welcome di US decision wey dem take comot some sanctions for Syria, dem call am "positive development."

Di Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, tok dis one on Tuesday for statement wey dem post for X, say Ankara dey happy with "di strong resolve of di US administration to normalise relations with di Syrian government."

Keceli still add say Turkey "go continue to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction through both public and private sectors, together with regional and international stakeholders."

Di Turkish statement na reaction to wetin President Donald Trump do di day before, as e officially end di sanctions programme wey Washington bin get for Syria.

"Di United States dey committed to support one Syria wey go dey stable, unified, and dey at peace with itself and im neighbours," Trump tok for di order wey dem post for di official Rapid Response account of di Trump 47 White House for X.

'Significant turning point'

Syria sef don welcome di move, dem call am one historic shift wey fit open road for national recovery and reintegration into di international community.

“We dey happy as dem lift di majority of di sanctions wey dem impose on di Syrian Arab Republic under di historic executive decision wey President Trump sign,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani tok for post wey e make for X.

E describe di move as "one significant turning point" wey go help carry Syria enter new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to di world.

“As dem don comot dis big wahala wey dey block economic recovery, di door for reconstruction and development don open,” Shaibani tok, as e add say di decision go allow dem repair vital infrastructure and create di condition wey go make displaced Syrians fit return to dia homeland with dignity and safety.

Bashar al Assad, wey don rule Syria for almost 25 years, run go Russia on December 8, 2024, wey mark di end of di Baath Party rule wey don dey since 1963.

Ahmed al Sharaa, wey lead di anti-regime forces wey comot Assad, don become president for transitional period for late January.