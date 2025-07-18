Presido Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria lead special meeting of di Federal Executive Council (FEC) wey dem do for goment house for Abuja on Thursday to honor former Presido, late Muhammadu Buhari.

Di meeting wey Buhari family members, Vice Presido Kashim Shettima, Secretary to di Government, Tinubu ministers, and oda big goment officials attend, na to remember di good character and work wey di former Presido do.

For di speech wey Tinubu give during di meeting, e talk about Buhari work from di time wey e dey for Naija army reach di time wey e become civilian Presido.

E describe Buhari as person wey dey respect everybody wey e relate with, even di people wey dey under am, without any form of disrespect or looking down on dem.

“Even for di time wey e dey near death, e show di same patience wey e get when e dey alive. No complain, no grumble, na only dedication to God. Na dis kain person Naija don lose. Na dis kain person di country dey miss,” Tinubu tok.

Tinubu still tok say Buhari no let di power of office carry am go anyhow, e dey always stand gidigba for wetin e believe, e love di country well well, and e no dey talk from two sides of mouth.

E also praise di way Buhari waka go Daura after e finish e tenure, and e no dey interfere for di government of di person wey take over from am, so dat dem fit move di country go front.

After all di praise, dem come do prayer for late Buhari for di meeting.

Presido Tinubu also announce say dem don change di name of University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University.

“Before we start di prayers to remember and honor Buhari for dis special meeting – make I announce say we don change di name of University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University,” Tinubu tok.

For di end, dem give Buhari pikin, Yusuf Buhari, chance to tok. E thank Nigerian goment, especially Presido Bola Tinubu, for di honor wey dem give e papa from di time wey e die till after dem bury am.