WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Nigerians dey spend over $3.6 billion every year for healthcare abroad
Nigeria healthcare system get wahala and wetin dey cause am na lack of funding and brain drain.
Nigeria healthcare system dey face plenty wahala / Reuters
21 Julai 2025

During former President Muhammadu Buhari eight years for power between 2015 to 2023, Nigerians spend estimated $29.29 billion on healthcare abroad.

Dis dey average $3.6 billion every year,according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data wey dem just release.

Dis big money wey dem spend on medical tourism show say Nigeria healthcare system get plenty problems, and wetin dey cause am na lack of funding and brain drain as many doctors dey run to oda kontris wey dey pay well and as di elites dey prefer treatment abroad.

CBN quarterly report show say money wey dem spend on healthcare abroad reach peak for Buhari's last years, with $6.96 billion spent from June 2021 to May 2022 and $7.12 billion from June 2022 to May 2023.

June 2021 alone see $3.02 billion, and na rich Nigerians and government officials dey seek care abroad, especially for UK, India, and USA.

Buhari himself go London multiple times for medical treatment, including 104 days stay for 2017, and dat one cause controversy because Nigeria healthcare system dey really struggle and doctors bin strike for unpaid allowances for 2021.

