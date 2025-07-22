US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, announce say dem don release over 230,000 pages of documents wey relate to di assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).

"Di documents get details about di FBI investigation on top di assassination," Gabbard tok for one statement on Monday.

She still add say di documents include "discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos wey show how di case dey progress, information about James Earl Ray former cellmate wey tok say him and Ray discuss di alleged assassination plan, and other tori."

She tok say Americans don dey wait for almost 60 years to see di full gist of di investigation.

"Under President Trump leadership, we dey make sure say we no go leave any stone unturned for our mission to give complete transparency on top dis important and sad event for our country history. I dey thank di King family well well for di support wey dem give," she add.

MLK niece, Alveda King, tok say she dey grateful to Trump and Gabbard for keeping their promise to release di documents.

"My uncle live him life boldly to find truth and justice, and di legacy of faith wey him leave behind still dey inspire Americans till today. Even as we still dey mourn him death, di declassification and release of dis documents na historic step to di truth wey di American people deserve," she tok.

'Big milestone'

Di release, wey dem do with di Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and di National Archives, na follow President Donald Trump executive order wey talk say make dem show full transparency about di assassinations of MLK, former President John F. Kennedy (JFK), and Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK).

Martin Luther King Jr. die on April 4, 1968, as dem shoot am for di balcony of di Lorraine Motel for Memphis, Tennessee. Him dey 39 years old. Even though James Earl Ray plead guilty to di assassination and dem sentence am to 99 years for prison, questions and conspiracy theories still dey surround di case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, for her own side, tok say di American people deserve answers decades after di "horrific assassination of one of our nation great leaders."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe tok say di release of di documents na "big milestone" for di agency effort to give "maximum transparency" to di American people.