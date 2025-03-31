WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Sudan war: RSF say dem go continue dey fight
Di Sudanese army wey dey fight di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since 2023 don make serious gains for di recent weeks.
Di army and RSF don dey fight war since mid-April 2023. / Reuters
31 Machi 2025

Di leader of Sudan paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey people sabi as Hemedti, on Sunday tok say dem go come back Khartoum "stronger pass before," few days afta di army take control of di capital.

For one recorded message, Hemedti admit say RSF don dey "withdraw" from Omdurman, but e call am "strategic repositioning decisions."

"Yes, we comot Khartoum, but we go come back stronger pass before," na wetin e tok.

‘No negotiations’

Hemedti don tok say dem no go do any negotiation wit di army. "We no go do any dialogue or agreement wit dem, na only gun go decide," e tok.

On Saturday, di army take back control of Libya Market for western Omdurman, wey be one important RSF stronghold since di war start for April 2023.

On Thursday, di army announce say dem don clear di last RSF pockets for Khartoum afta dem regain control of di capital airport, security headquarters, and some neighbourhoods for di east and south for di first time since April 2023.

Di army and RSF don dey fight war since mid-April 2023, wey don kill more than 20,000 people and displace 14 million, according to wetin di UN and local authorities tok.

Di international community and di UN don dey beg make di war stop, as dem warn say humanitarian wahala dey near, as millions dey face hunger and death because food no dey. Di fight don spread go 13 out of Sudan 18 states.

