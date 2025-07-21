WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
UN chief hail agreement between DRC and M23
Pipo from both sides sign declaration afta weeks of diplomatic engagement wey dem do tomake violence for eastern part of DRC stop.
Di UN chief Antonio Gutteres say di declaration na step towards peace for DRC. / Photo: Reuters
21 Julai 2025

Di UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, don hail di signing of one Declaration of Principles wey di government of Democratic Republic of di Congo (DRC) and di M23 rebel group, wey dem dey also call March 23 Movement (AFC/M23), agree on.

“I dey happy say dem don sign di Declaration of Principles between di Government of di Democratic Republic of di Congo and di AFC/M23,” na wetin Guterres tok for one statement wey e post for X on Sunday.

“Di UN go still dey support all di efforts to bring peace, protect civilians, and make sure say stability dey for DRC, as we dey work with di national authorities, regional and international partners,” e add.

Di representatives of di two sides sign di declaration on Saturday, after dem don do weeks of diplomatic waka to reduce di violence wey dey happen for di eastern part of di country.

Dis agreement come just few weeks after Rwanda and DRC sign another peace agreement for June 27 for Washington, wey don make people dey hope say di fight go soon end.

DRC and some Western countries dey accuse Rwanda say dem dey support di M23 rebels since di group come back for 2021, but Rwanda don always deny di accusation.

Di M23 rebel group, wey dey di center of di wahala for eastern DRC, don take over plenty territory, including di provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, wey dem capture earlier dis year.

