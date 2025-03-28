WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Ethiopia wan pass new law wey concern cleanliness
Di law dey also recommend to ban "production, importation, selling and use" of plastic bags.
Di law go also ban production of plastic :Reuters / Reuters
28 Machi 2025

Ethiopia goment don dey look into one draft law wey go control how dem go manage and troway dirty. Dis law go make people clean di area wey dey 20 meters from dia house, and companies go need manage dia waste for 50 meters around dia area.

If dem approve dis law, e go make companies wey dey produce glass, ceramic, water bottles, and plastic take responsibility to collect dia products afta people don use am. Dem go also need set up system to recycle di materials.

Lelise Neme, wey be di Director General for Ethiopia Environmental Protection Authority, tok say di law dey plan to create system wey go handle solid waste collection, transportation, storage, reuse, and disposal.

E still tok say di proposal dey aim to build beta waste management system wey go fit match di way Ethiopia dey grow, di way towns dey expand, and di increase for population.

Di draft law also dey propose say make dem ban di "production, importation, selling, and use" of plastic bags.

Di draft law bin dey discussed for one meeting wey di Permanent Committee for Water, Irrigation, and Basin Development Matters organize. For di meeting, goment officials and private sector stakeholders tok about how dirty dey affect di environment.

