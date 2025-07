Nigeria don show concern for di recent decision wey United States take to make visa rules for Nigerians more tight. Dem tok say di move no balance, and dem dey ask US to "comot dia mind" because of di way we dey respect and work together.



Dis one come just as United Arab Emirates (UAE) don also make am hard for Nigerians to enter dia country. Dem don even stop transit visa entirely.



According to new rules from Dubai immigration:

- Nigerians wey be between 18 and 45 years no go fit get tourist visa again unless dem get person wey go follow dem.

- Those wey don pass 45 years must show six months bank statement wey prove say dem get at least $10,000 every month before dem go give dem visa.



Di spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, talk say government dey look di new rules well-well to see how e go affect Nigerians.

"We dey check di new policy and wetin e mean. After government discuss with all di important people, dem go talk soon, e tok.