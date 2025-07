Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board wey dey in charge of admissions for Nigeria universities don approve score, wey dem dey call cut-off point, for di 2025 admissions season.

Di federal goment agency don also yarn say say 16 years na minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions.

For Universities, dem set 150 as minimum score for admission while for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education dem set 100 as minimum score.

For Colleges of Nursing, di agency set 140 as minimum score for admission inside di 400 points wey dey di whole exam.

Wetin dis mean be say no tertiary institution go admit students wey score below di approved scores.

Institutions still get power to set higher cut-off marks for dem applicants.

Dis year benchmark show say dem increase di minimum score for universities from 140 to 150.