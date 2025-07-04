Nigeria legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, don die at di age of 61. Nigerians dey mourn di legend wey pass away on Thursday afta im battle one sickness wey dem no disclose. Di Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) describe Rufai as one big name for football.

"Forever for our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We dey mourn di pass away of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, one big oga for Nigerian football and 1994 AFCON champion. Your legacy go dey live on for di goalpost and beyond," NFF tok for dia statement.

Peter Rufai wey dem born on August 27, 1963, for Lagos, play for di Nigerian national team, di Super Eagles, for almost two decades.

With 65 caps, Rufai show di world say im sabi well as one calm, agile, and charismatic goalkeeper. Im play big role for di Super Eagles wen dem win di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Tunisia afta dem don finish as runner-up for 1984 and 1988.

For di 1994 AFCON final match, Nigeria face Zambia and dem win di championship wit 2-1 scoreline. Rufai dey known for im beta goalkeeping skills, like agility and quick saves, wey make am one of di greatest goalkeepers wey Nigeria don ever get.

Peter Rufai represent Nigeria for di USA 1994 and France 1998 World Cup tournaments afta im first international debut for December 1981.

Rufai contribution to Nigerian football don leave one strong impact, and im legacy dey inspire di next generation of players. Im former teammate, Kanu Nwankwo, send im condolences to Rufai family, call am one African legend.

"Today na dark day for football. We don lose one African Legend, Peter Rufai. May im soul rest well. Amen. E hard to post dis. May your spirit continue to dey inspire all of us and di future generations," Kanu tok for X.

Peter Rufai also play for plenty clubs for Europe. Im European football career include clubs for Belgium like K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen and K.S.K. Beveren, for Netherlands wit Go Ahead Eagles, for Portugal wit S.C. Farense and Gil Vicente FC, and for Spain wit Hércules CF and Deportivo La Coruña. For all dis teams, Rufai get beta performance and experience.