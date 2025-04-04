Russia don tok say dem wan increase military relationship wit di Sahel countries, promise to train dia soldiers and supply dem weapons as dem dey try expand dia influence for West Africa wey don chase French forces comot.

Russia Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, tok dis one on Thursday afta e meet wit di ministers from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. E say Moscow ready to help make dia military and security forces strong well-well.

“I talk say Moscow ready to help increase di power of di united armed forces for Sahel, make di three countries' military strong for fight and train dia soldiers and police,” Lavrov tok. E still add say Russia fit provide military equipment join.

‘We get di same mind’

Russia top diplomat accuse Ukraine say dem dey destabilise di region, tok say, without proof, Ukraine dey “support terrorist groups for dis part of Africa and di Western countries wey dey back dem no wan see am.”

Mali Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, support wetin Lavrov tok, e say Mali dey see Ukraine as “terrorist state.”

“We get di same mind for di fight against insecurity and terrorism for our region, wey foreign countries and regional actors dey support,” Diop tok.

Mali government don cut diplomatic relationship wit Ukraine last year afta dem accuse Kiev say dem help armed groups attack northern Mali for July. Di attack kill plenty Russian mercenaries and Malian soldiers, wey some people call one of di biggest loss for Russian contractors in years.

One spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence bin tok dat time say di armed groups for Mali collect information from Kiev to plan di attack.

Russian security contractors

Ukraine Foreign Ministry argue say Mali cut ties wit dem without proper investigation or evidence say Ukraine dey involved for di attack.

Di relationship between Sahel countries and di West don dey spoil well-well. Afta military coups for Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger for recent years, di military leaders don chase French and US forces comot, come dey look Russia side for security help.

Russian military contractors don dey active for Sahel, di big area wey dey south of Sahara Desert, and dem dey gain from di mineral wealth for di region as dem dey provide security services.

Lavrov tok on Thursday say Russia go help Sahel countries form joint military force by giving “consultative services,” and e mention say plenty Russian military instructors don dey work for di region already.