Di failed coup wey happun for July 15, 2016, na one of di biggest turning point for Turkey history, na wetin Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok.

As im dey talk for di ceremony wey dem do to remember July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day for parliament for Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan tok say di coup na one kain tough test wey di state and di people pass with pride.

E tok say for di night wey di coup happun, di real greatness of Turkey show well well and people understand am clear.

Erdogan come thank di people wey sacrifice dia life, di veterans wey defend di nation, di citizens wey full street to stop di coup, and di millions of people wey dey abroad wey support Turkey dat night.

E tok say di call to prayer wey dem recite for di night of July 15 no just dey for Turkey alone, but e reach cities like Skopje (North Macedonia), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Cairo. E say prayers for Turkey rise from far places like Pakistan, Indonesia, Bosnia, and Somalia.

True stance

Di Turkish president tok say di night of July 15 na one heroic story wey dem go always remember with pride. E call am "victory of bare hands over tanks, planes, and bombs."

E say na di victory of brave people over traitors. "Dis story na di latest proof say we big, strong, dey alive and no fit fall if we dey united as one nation," na wetin e tok. E add say di coup wey di Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) plan fail because di people stand gidigba, and dem no just stop coup but dem stop di plan to take over di country.

Erdogan still tok say di night of July 15 show di real character of people for di country, as some people stand strong to resist di coup, while others no send or just dey look.

E say July 15 don enter di memory of di nation, and di people wey support di coup or try to spoil di people's victory go dey remembered with shame. But di ones wey defend di national will dat night go dey honoured with respect wey no go ever finish.

Erdogan add say di Turkish people defend dia independence for di streets, while lawmakers for parliament uphold democracy. E thank all di MPs wey stand with di people no matter di political party wey dem dey.

Terror-free Turkey

Erdogan tok say di sacrifice of di martyrs and di struggles of di veterans for July 15 no waste, as e emphasise say di vision of one Türkiye wey no get terrorism go be di legacy wey dem go leave behind.

E say di country go free from di wahala of terrorism wey don dey for decades, and dis one go open road for better progress for areas like economy, defence, development, security, and foreign policy.

"One Türkiye wey no get terrorism go make di region better, and e go fast-track di building of di Century of Türkiye. For dis world wey get many powers, our Turkey go take di position wey e deserve as new centre of power," na wetin Erdogan tok.

Erdogan tok say e believe well well for di Turkish people, di country democratic strength, and di unity wey dey among di people. E say e sure say parliament go continue to support di fight against terrorism with di same spirit of unity wey dem show for July 15.

Di failed coup attempt wey kill 252 people and injure 2,734 na di work of di terrorist group FETO.