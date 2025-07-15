Dem don dey prepare for burial for Muhammadu Buhari, wey be former Nigerian President, for him hometown, Daura. Di town dey ready to bury di one-time military leader wey later become twice-elected democrat.

Pikin dem no go school as government offices close for public holiday and mourning period. But some private business still dey open because dem no fit afford to close, na wetin one AFP reporter observe.

Buhari, wey be 82 years old, die for London on Sunday after long sickness, na wetin President Bola Tinubu talk.

Vice President Kashim Shettima travel go London on Monday to follow Buhari body come back Nigeria, na wetin Nigerian media report.

Dem plan say Buhari body go land for Nigeria on Tuesday, and dem go bury am di same day as Islamic custom talk, na wetin one aide to di governor of Katsina state yarn.

Buhari rule Nigeria as military head of state for di 1980s before e change to 'converted democrat' and serve two terms from 2015 to 2023. E born for Daura under British colonial rule for 1942.

Katsina Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, describe Buhari as 'di hope of di common man.'

On Monday, even as business still dey go on for Daura, heavy police and soldier presence dey Buhari house and for junctions, wey make di small town no dey as quiet as e dey before. Di town dey less than 20 kilometers from Niger border.

'Buhari na upright man wey try him best for Nigeria, but e still be human being wey fit make mistake,' na wetin Nasiru Abdullahi, one 35-year-old tyre mechanic, talk as him dey work for him shop.

People for Daura dey remember Buhari legacy, like di polytechnic school, university, and better electricity wey him government bring come di town. Di two military bases wey dem build also help improve security.

'Buhari do well for Daura. E do plenty things for us and we dey thank am,' na wetin Aminu Lawan, one 46-year-old butcher, talk as e dey cut beef for him wooden table outside him shop while e dey prepare roasted kebabs.

For 2015, Buhari make history as di first opposition candidate wey defeat sitting president for election, wey people see as chance for Nigeria to change direction.