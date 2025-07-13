By Brian Okoth

Nigeria former Presido Muhammadu Buhari don die for di age of 82.

Buhari die as im dey receive treatment for one hospital for London, United Kingdom. Na im former digital media aide, Bashir Ahmad, tok dis one for statement wey e post for X network on Sunday.

"Di family of di former presido don announce say Muhammadu Buhari don pass away dis afternoon for one clinic for London," na wetin Ahmad tok.

As Buhari don die, Nigeria Presido Bola Tinubu don direct Vice Presido Kashim Shettima make e waka go United Kingdom to follow Buhari body return back to Nigeria.

Flags to fly at half-mast

Presido Tinubu also don order say make all di flags for di West African kontri dey fly for half-mast as di kontri dey mourn Buhari death.

"Presido Buhari die today (Sunday) for London around 4:30pm, afta im battle long sickness," na wetin Presido Tinubu Special Adviser for Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, tok for statement wey e post for X.

"Presido Tinubu don talk with Mrs Aisha Buhari, di former presido wife, and e don send im heartfelt condolence," Onanuga add.

Buhari serve as Nigeria elected presido for two terms, as e win election for 2015 and again for 2019.

Military head of state

Before e become elected presido, Buhari don serve as Nigeria head of state as military ruler from December 1983 go reach August 1985.

That time, di military overthrow di government of Presido Shehu Shagari because of di poor economic condition and corruption wey dey for di government.

For im second time as presido, Buhari travel go United Kingdom many times for medical treatment.

For 2017, Buhari spend more than 50 days abroad, and e direct di then-Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo make e act as presido for im absence.