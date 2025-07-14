Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan don talk say new chapter dey open for im kontri, and di ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision dey turn reality.

“New era don dey shine for our kontri. Step by step, we dey turn di vision of di Century of Türkiye to reality,” Erdogan yarn dis one on Sunday for di Justice and Development (AK) Party 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting wey happen for Ankara.

As e dey talk about di “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, di president tok say: “We dey see say our message wey dey give our friends and brothers hope, but dey put fear for di mind of our enemies and rivals, don dey reach di target.”

E yarn say Ankara dey monitor di PKK terror group disarmament process well-well through di mechanism wey di National Intelligence Organisation and di Turkish Armed Forces put for ground.

“We sabi who and di power wey dey back dem we dey fight. No be di puppets we dey face, na di people wey dey control dem,” Erdogan tok.

“We dey near to free our kontri from di wahala of terrorism wey don dey disturb us for di past 47 years,” e add. “We don dey see di clear sign of dis freedom.”

E express hope say all di political parties wey get parliamentary groups go support di steps wey dem go take for di Turkish parliament with good mind. E emphasize say nobody get di right to scatter or spoil dis process, especially to chase small political gain for matter wey serious like dis.

For life and politics, almost everything fit get solution, but to block matter wey dey important like dis, wey dey affect di unity, peace, and stability of our 86 million citizens, no get solution, e tok.

“Anything wey we dey do, we dey do am with di feelings of all di people for our kontri in mind, especially di families of our heroes wey don die and di veterans, plus di future of our kontri,” Erdogan tok.

Di Turkish president still yarn say make dem no forget say dis new era wey dem dey shape go bring big responsibility not only for di Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Democracy and Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, but for all di political leaders and actors.