Di wahala start for early Friday morning, June 13, wen Israel carry out surprise air strike for Iran.

Di Israeli military later confirm say dem don launch wetin dem call “Operation Rising Lion,” wey be aerial attack against wetin dem describe as Iran nuclear weapon infrastructure.

Di campaign target nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military sites for at least 16 provinces for Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Bushehr.

High-profile casualties for Iran

Since di attack start, at least 639 Iranians don die and 1,329 people injure, na wetin Iranian authorities tok.

Among di people wey don die, dem include Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of di Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of di Iranian Armed Forces; and di popular nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi.

Iran state media tok say six more scientists die for overnight strike.

Even though Israel claim say dem hit key nuclear infrastructure, di Arak facility wey no dey active that time, no too spoil, na wetin local media report.

Iran fight back

Iran no waste time to respond. Early Thursday morning, dem launch missile attack go hit plenty Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Bat Yam. Iranian media report say Nevatim Air Base for Negev Desert—wey be one important Israeli military base—dey among di main targets.

One big hospital for southern Israel suffer plenty damage during di attack, but dem no report any death. Israel Health Minister condemn di strike, call am breach of international law and “red line.”

Statements from leaders

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei no gree US call for surrender, e call Trump threat “absurd” and warn say any military move go bring “damage wey dem no fit repair” to di US.

E tok dis one for one pre-recorded video message wey dem release for security reasons.

US President Donald Trump, on di other hand, tok say e go decide whether US go strike Iran within two weeks, as e wan give diplomacy last chance.

“We sabi where Ayatollah dey hide,” Trump tok as warning, but e add say US no get interest to kill am yet.

White House officials also tok say any deal with Iran must include ban on uranium enrichment.

Impact for Israel

Israel don report 24 deaths from di Iranian strikes, but di media coverage dey limited because of military censorship.

Dem confirm say infrastructure damage happen for plenty cities, and di strikes target key military and intelligence sites, including wetin some people dey call “Israel Pentagon.”

Diplomatic moves

As di tension dey rise, diplomatic efforts still dey go on. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dey expected to meet with representatives from three European countries for Geneva on Friday, na wetin Iran state-run IRNA tok.

Di meeting na European leaders request am as dem wan calm di wahala.