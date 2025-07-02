TURKISH
2 minit wey yu go read
Emine Erdogan meet Pope , want stronger Christian tok on Gaza
Di wife of di Turkish president say two-state solution na di foundation for just and sustainable peace for Palestine.
Di First Lady want see peace for Palestine. Photo: X/@EmineErdogan / Others
2 Julai 2025

Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, don call on di Christian world make dem take stronger stand to help end di humanitarian wahala wey dey happen for Gaza. She still hail di Vatican support for di two-state solution to di Israeli-Palestinian palava.

"I dey happy say I meet wit Pope Leo XIV, wey be di Spiritual Leader of di Catholic World and Head of State for di Vatican, during my visit for di programme 'Fraternity-Based Economy: Ethics and Multilateralism', wey di Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences host," Erdogan yarn for one statement wey she post for social media after di meeting on Wednesday.

"Our discussion na mainly about di humanitarian tragedy wey dey happen for Gaza," she talk. "We talk about how e important make di Christian world stand gidigba to make sure say ceasefire go dey and humanitarian aid go reach di people wey need am."

Di Turkish First Lady still add say: "I talk say I dey happy wit di Vatican support for di two-state solution, wey be di foundation for correct and lasting peace for Palestine."

Erdogan and Pope Leo XIV still discuss environmental mata during dia meeting, especially di "Zero Waste" initiative wey Türkiye dey push.

"We agree say di climate crisis na wahala wey concern all humanity, no matter di religion or di place wey person dey," she talk. "For dis matter, I talk about di strong potential wey dey for Türkiye and di Vatican to work together to fight climate change. We check areas wey we fit join hand together."

She end her statement wit thank you to Pope Leo XIV for di "better hospitality" wey e show her, and she add: "I dey wish say di historic responsibility wey e carry go bring better result for di Catholic world and all humanity."

