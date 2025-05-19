Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, don mark di remembrance of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

For one message wey dem share on Monday through Türkiye Communications Directorate for X, Erdogan tok about di historical importance of May 19. Dis na di day wey dem take start di Turkish War of Independence for 1919, wey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, di founder of di Turkish Republic, lead.

Erdogan talk say, "We dey protect di homeland and di Republic—di sacred legacy wey our ancestors leave for us—and we dey take steps to move di Republic of Türkiye go front, make e dey strong forever for every area."

E still tok say him see Turkish youth as di people wey go build di future and as di power wey dey drive change. Him believe say, with di energy, determination, and dreams wey dem get—and di legacy of their civilisation wey dem carry for heart—di Turkish youth go fit make big impact for dis time wey dem dey call 'di Century of Türkiye.'

For di matter of Türkiye future, Erdogan tok say, "We dey solve and remove permanently any problem wey fit waste di energy of Turkish youth and di country resources with unnecessary arguments." E add say, "We dey work with all our power to keep our promise to give our youth one peaceful, high-tech, and better country."

Erdogan explain say dem dey give di youth chance to discover their potential for every area, from science to art, sports to agriculture, diplomacy to nuclear technology. E talk say dem dey waka hand in hand with di youth to achieve di dream of one great and powerful Türkiye.

E still promise say dem go continue to support all di Turkish youth wey dey work hard to achieve their goals, no dey give up, and wan make di civilisational heritage wey their ancestors leave for dem shine more.

For di Youth and Sports Day matter, Erdogan tok say dem go always dey determined to work harder and achieve more for di Turkish youth. E give dem credit for every success wey Türkiye don get, as di country dey grow stronger and dey take better position with di steps wey dem don take.

Erdogan also remember all di heroes of their War of Independence, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal.

May 19, 1919, na di day wey Ataturk, wey later become di founder of di Republic of Türkiye, reach di Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to start di war wey after four years turn di nation to modern Türkiye.

For 1938, Ataturk dedicate May 19 to di youth of di Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day. Dis na national holiday wey dey make young people participate for sports and cultural activities with official ceremonies across di country.